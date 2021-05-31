‘It can’t just be bad luck’: Victorian MP questions lockdown

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has questioned the state government’s handling of the pandemic.

Victorians are waiting to see if the “circuit-breaker” lockdown will be extended.

Mr Smith told Ben Fordham the failures of contact tracing is a factor in Victoria’s outbreaks.

“It can’t just be bad luck, it can’t be the weather, … are the reason why this virus constantly gets out of control in Victoria.

“Melburnians have been in lockdown for 163 days compared with Sydneysiders, 45 days.”

