2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It can’t just be bad luck’: Victorian MP questions lockdown

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Tim Smith
Article image for ‘It can’t just be bad luck’: Victorian MP questions lockdown

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has questioned the state government’s handling of the pandemic.

Victorians are waiting to see if the “circuit-breaker” lockdown will be extended.

Mr Smith told Ben Fordham the failures of contact tracing is a factor in Victoria’s outbreaks.

“It can’t just be bad luck, it can’t be the weather, … are the reason why this virus constantly gets out of control in Victoria.

“Melburnians have been in lockdown for 163 days compared with Sydneysiders, 45 days.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873