‘It can’t hurt’ to send in the troops: Health union backs call for ADF support

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
The union for NSW’s health workers is calling on the state government to rethink its decision to decline an offer of ADF support.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian reportedly rejected the Prime Minister’s offer of Australian Defence Force reinforcements earlier this month.

Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes told Jim Wilson sending in the troops is a case of the more, the merrier.

“It can’t hurt.

“The more resources on the ground that we can have to ensure that there is support and compliance is a good thing.

“Health workers have now been, really, at the coal face for fifteen, sixteen months – they’re getting tired.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
