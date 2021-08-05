2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It can’t get any harder’: Health Minister dismisses lockdown critics

37 mins ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD HAZZARDcoronavirus restrictionslockdown
Article image for ‘It can’t get any harder’: Health Minister dismisses lockdown critics

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has dismissed suggestions Sydney’s lockdown isn’t ‘hard enough’.

Critics of the NSW government’s handling of the Delta outbreak have argued stricter measures need to be implemented, with the state’s seven-day average remaining above 200 cases.

Mr Hazzard told Jim Wilson no “harder” measures are available, and compliance with current orders is the real issue.

“Honestly, sometimes in the mornings I hear the journalists ask that, and I come back up to the health team, and they say ‘Minister, it can’t get any harder’.

“We’ve got things that are happening here now that just don’t happen elsewhere.

“If [people] comply with the basics, then we would be a lot further advanced than we currently are.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873