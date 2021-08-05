‘It can’t get any harder’: Health Minister dismisses lockdown critics

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has dismissed suggestions Sydney’s lockdown isn’t ‘hard enough’.

Critics of the NSW government’s handling of the Delta outbreak have argued stricter measures need to be implemented, with the state’s seven-day average remaining above 200 cases.

Mr Hazzard told Jim Wilson no “harder” measures are available, and compliance with current orders is the real issue.

“Honestly, sometimes in the mornings I hear the journalists ask that, and I come back up to the health team, and they say ‘Minister, it can’t get any harder’.

“We’ve got things that are happening here now that just don’t happen elsewhere.

“If [people] comply with the basics, then we would be a lot further advanced than we currently are.”

