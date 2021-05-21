Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect

A ‘mutual and unconditional’ ceasefire deal between Israeli and Palestinian forces has gone into effect as of 9am AEST.

The truce comes after 11 days of exchanging air strikes and rocket fire.

At least 232 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel have been killed.

Ambassador to the UN Mitch Fifield has “wholeheartedly welcomed” the ceasefire on Australia’s behalf.

“This must be the start of a process towards a genuine, just, durable and resilient peace.”

Image: Sameh Rahmi/NurPhoto via Getty Images