Is there truth to George Pell’s claims the Vatican planned to ‘destroy’ him?

Cardinal George Pell’s extraordinary comments have been dismissed as a ploy to try to sell his upcoming book.

Pell told an Italian program there is “some evidence but no proof” that figures within the Vatican conspired to “destroy” him.

Pell was planning reforms as the Vatican’s finance minister before he returned to Australia to face sexual abuse allegations which he was later cleared of.

Catholic writer Paul Collins told Joe Hildebrand there’s no doubt he would have made a lot of enemies during his time at the Vatican.

“He tried to introduce accountability … and he tried to find the money that was hidden away in various Vatican departments.

“They very much resented him in Rome, there’s no doubt about that.

“Pell at the present moment is promoting his book, his prison diaries … there’s nothing like a good spectacular story to help sell the book.”

Image: Getty/Franco Origlia