2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Is the stimulus enough to stop a recession?

2 hours ago
Brooke Corte
StimulusWarren Hogan

The government’s stimulus package is heavily weighted towards supporting businesses, but is it enough to avoid a recession and could they have done more?

Economist Warren Hogan, Industry Professor at UTS Business School tells Brooke Corte there’s still a big question mark over the effectiveness of the stimulus because we don’t know how severe things will get in terms of the spread of coronavirus. However, he believes “what they have done here is bold – it is immediate”.

“This is a huge kick to the economy.

“In the end, it might add about 0.3 or 0.4 to GDP growth in the quarter, which might be enough to keep us out of technical recession, but more importantly, this is putting a floor under demand. It’s keeping money in the economy.

“You could argue a little bit more for households would be one improvement on it.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty / d3sign

Brooke Corte
AustraliaBusinessMoneyNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.