‘Irresponsible crap!’: Ray Hadley issues furious challenge to Aldi CEO

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
ALDIspecial buysSupermarkets
Ray Hadley has called for an end to Aldi’s Wednesday and Saturday ‘Special Buys’, arguing they present a health risk amid the pandemic.

Ray received a photo from a listener showing crowds at an Aldi in Blacktown – a COVID hotspot area – lining up this morning for a special offer on Bonds undergarments.

“It’s like a plague of Western Plains locusts when people queue up to get there.

“Pull your heads in!

“Can the Aldi CEO Tom Daunt – don’t be daunted by my words Tom – come on here and be a bit brave, have some balls and say ‘yeah, you’re right Ray’.

“Irresponsible crap, it is!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s challenge to the Aldi CEO

 

