‘Intimidation can’t be tolerated’: Ray Hadley calls for Manly player to face judiciary

Ray Hadley has condemned Manly player Addin Fonua-Blake and is calling for him to be referred to the NRL judiciary.

Fonua-Blake was sent off for calling referee Grant Atkins a “f—ing retard” after the video review opted not to award a penalty try to the Sea Eagles in a dramatic 14-12 loss against Newcastle on the weekend.

“That sort of intimidation can’t be tolerated.

“Forget about a fine… in my opinion, he must be referred straight to the judiciary and face a hefty penalty.

“You cannot have a large front-rower standing over the top of a referee in that manner and describing him in the manner he did!”

Image: Nine WWOS