‘Intimate’ new Paul Kelly album reimagines stories of love and loss

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Paul GrabowskyPaul Kelly

Australian rock legend Paul Kelly has released a new album reimagining some of his classic songs in collaboration with award-winning composer Paul Grabowsky.

Please Leave Your Light On‘s selection of “intimate” tracks, Mr Kelly told Deborah Knight, is in his mind a “dialogue” between the two artists.

“We were just wanting to create this world: the stories help create the world.

“The beauty of working with Paul G is that he gives … space around the song [and] within the song for the words and lyrics, but he also creates his own tonal world with the … range he explores on the piano.

“We’re both leaning into each other and listening.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
LifestyleMusic
