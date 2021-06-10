2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

International students eager to return to Australian shores

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Belle Lim
Article image for International students eager to return to Australian shores

International students will return to NSW under a pilot plan scheduled to begin in July.

The NSW government will initially allow 250 students per fortnight to arrive and be quarantined in student accommodation.

By the end of the year, that number would increase to 500 and will not take up any extra spaces in hotel quarantine.

Council of International Students President Belle Lim told Ben Fordham it’s a welcome plan.

“50,000 international students are stuck offshore.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
EducationNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873