International students eager to return to Australian shores

International students will return to NSW under a pilot plan scheduled to begin in July.

The NSW government will initially allow 250 students per fortnight to arrive and be quarantined in student accommodation.

By the end of the year, that number would increase to 500 and will not take up any extra spaces in hotel quarantine.

Council of International Students President Belle Lim told Ben Fordham it’s a welcome plan.

“50,000 international students are stuck offshore.”

