2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

International border timeline not dependent on vaccine rollout alone

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
aviationBorder closureinternational travelSIMON BIRMINGHAM
Article image for International border timeline not dependent on vaccine rollout alone

Australia’s airlines have hit out at the federal government over a lack of clarity around when international flights can resume beyond New Zealand.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham accepted the criticism is “accurate”, but refuted suggestions a faster vaccine rollout would change matters.

He pointed out to Jim Wilson there are many unanswered questions about the vaccines, including their longevity, effectiveness against variant strains, and prevention of transmission.

“If we hadn’t closed the international borders, COVID would’ve run rampant across the country.

“As soon as we’re in a position to do so we’ll let the rest of the country know, but we’re not going to jeopardise … 12 months of success by rushing to a premature reopening.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873