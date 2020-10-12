2GB
Integrity agency under fire over ‘puzzling’ timing of Michael Jennings allegations

16 seconds ago
Mark Levy
Michael JenningsPAUL GALLENperformance enhancing drugsrugby league featuredSport Integrity Australia

Sport Integrity Australia has copped criticism after Parramatta’s Michael Jennings was stood down over a positive drug test just hours ahead of the elimination final.

Mark Levy was suspicious of the coincidental timing.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person who feels this way, … I find the timing of the announcements … to be quite puzzling.

“For them to knock on his door on game day, when the sample was taken on September 21, I certainly hope that Andrew Abdo and those in charge at the NRL pick up the phone … and say ‘What’s going on here?'”

Paul Gallen told Mark it is certainly seems Sport Integrity Australia is designing announcements to be “as shocking as possible”.

“I hope that … they haven’t allowed him to play another game with something in his system that there shouldn’t be: that’s just dangerous to other players.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
