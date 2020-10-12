Integrity agency under fire over ‘puzzling’ timing of Michael Jennings allegations

Sport Integrity Australia has copped criticism after Parramatta’s Michael Jennings was stood down over a positive drug test just hours ahead of the elimination final.

Mark Levy was suspicious of the coincidental timing.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person who feels this way, … I find the timing of the announcements … to be quite puzzling.

“For them to knock on his door on game day, when the sample was taken on September 21, I certainly hope that Andrew Abdo and those in charge at the NRL pick up the phone … and say ‘What’s going on here?'”

Paul Gallen told Mark it is certainly seems Sport Integrity Australia is designing announcements to be “as shocking as possible”.

“I hope that … they haven’t allowed him to play another game with something in his system that there shouldn’t be: that’s just dangerous to other players.”

