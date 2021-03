101-year-old Betty Hall has reflected on her life and revealed the one thing she’s always wanted to do.

Betty is among six members of a “100 club” at Minnamurra Aged Care Home in Drummoyne.

She told Ben Fordham there’s one thing she wishes she had done.

“I always wanted to ride a horse from Banff to somewhere else in Canada!”

She’s also shared some life lessons with Ben.

