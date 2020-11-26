Innocent man’s 39-year wait for exoneration

The city of Perth was changed forever when a serial killer stalked the streets in 1958, but one man’s life was torn apart.

A new true-crime docuseries on Stan, After The Night, follows the incredible story of John Button, wrongfully convicted of one of the crimes that plagued his city.

Journalist Estelle Blackburn worked tirelessly to exonerate John after learning he was wrongfully convicted of the manslaughter of his girlfriend and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“He was exonerated 39 years after he was convicted,” Ms Blackburn told Deborah Knight.

“He lived his life from 19 to a grandfather, with a big ‘killer’ sign hanging over his head.”

John told Deborah he learnt of the real killer’s confessions while he was in prison, and waited for a release that never came.

“I quickly packed all my things together and waited.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Stan