Inmates on the roof at Parklea Correctional Centre

Inmates at Parklea Correctional Centre have scaled fences and roofs, throwing projectiles at corrections officers.



Dozens of prisoners are reportedly involved in the riot, which is now being brought under control.

Nine News reporter Hayley Francis joined Jim Wilson with the latest from outside the prison.

“We can see thick black smoke billowing above this facility; it’s really taken hold of one of the wings here.

“You’ve got to imagine that … would mean an evacuation of this centre.”

Police are currently responding to prisoners climbing on top of the Parklea Correctional Centre. Dozens of prisoners are reportedly involved. Full details at 6.00pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/WraBw3yI5u — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 12, 2021

Image: Nine News