Inmates on the roof at Parklea Correctional Centre

44 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Corrective Services NSWParklea Correctional CentrePrisons
Inmates at Parklea Correctional Centre have scaled fences and roofs, throwing projectiles at corrections officers.

Dozens of prisoners are reportedly involved in the riot, which is now being brought under control.

Nine News reporter Hayley Francis joined Jim Wilson with the latest from outside the prison.

“We can see thick black smoke billowing above this facility; it’s really taken hold of one of the wings here.

“You’ve got to imagine that … would mean an evacuation of this centre.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest developments

 

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
