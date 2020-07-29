2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Inmate in Sydney prison tests positive to COVID-19

1 min ago
Nine news

A Parklea prison inmate has tested positive to COVID-19, prompting a widespread lockdown.

As reported in the Daily Telegraph, the jail is advising staff to wear masks following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in an inmate in NSW.

It is reported the inmate arrived from Victoria and was detained at Surry Hills police station before being moved to Parklea prison.

He has now been transferred to the special NSW Corrective Services COVID-19 hospital set up at Silverwater Metropolitan Remand and Reception prison following the positive test.

 

Image: Getty

 

Nine news
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873