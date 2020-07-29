Inmate in Sydney prison tests positive to COVID-19

A Parklea prison inmate has tested positive to COVID-19, prompting a widespread lockdown.

As reported in the Daily Telegraph, the jail is advising staff to wear masks following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in an inmate in NSW.

It is reported the inmate arrived from Victoria and was detained at Surry Hills police station before being moved to Parklea prison.

He has now been transferred to the special NSW Corrective Services COVID-19 hospital set up at Silverwater Metropolitan Remand and Reception prison following the positive test.

Image: Getty