Infectious diseases expert predicts harsher lockdown ahead as NSW plays catch-up

Medical experts anticipate harsher still restrictions will be needed in Greater Sydney if case numbers don’t come down soon.

Despite the increased restrictions on retail and construction, 70 of NSW’s 124 new cases of COVID-19 were in the community for at least part of their infectious period.

Griffith University infectious diseases expert Professor Nigel McMillan told Jim Wilson case numbers should be falling by this weekend.

“If we’re not seeing the numbers turn by Saturday/Sunday, then we might have to think about something slightly different.

“You go to a lockdown where … you close down everything except the most essential of most essential businesses, and I don’t think anyone really wants that.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Jim health authorities are “constantly on our back foot” when evaluating the efficacy of restrictions, due to the virus’ incubation period.

“It can take up to about 14 days for the virus to actually become apparent … the median though is around about … five to seven days.

“We don’t know what happened today, or yesterday, or possibly even the day before that.”

