2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Infectious diseases expert confident quarantine..

Infectious diseases expert confident quarantine program can handle Indian COVID-19 variant

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
IndiaInfectious diseases expert at Sydney UniversityRobert Booy
Article image for Infectious diseases expert confident quarantine program can handle Indian COVID-19 variant

An infectious diseases expert says he has faith in Australia’s hotel quarantine program as the government schedules repatriation flights from India.

Up to 6 flights will be scheduled from India to Australia in the next month.

No commercial services will be operating and vulnerable Australians in the country will be given priority.

Infectious diseases expert at Sydney University, Robert Booy, said the Indian variant was not more severe but it is highly contagious.

“The reason it is really nasty right now is because it is so much more transmissable and still severe so the combination is really nasty,” he said.

“The measures being put in place will work, but they need to be quite special.

“We have had good quarantine, 99 per cent protection, but we need to get even better because it is more transmissable, it could easily get through the air, through the ventilation system. So we need to make sure that that works in the best possible way.”

He said the hotel quarantine was working better than before and he doesn’t believe people in the community will be at risk.

“There’s been 16 mistakes in 6 months, and that’s accounted for really less than 200 people getting infected out of hundreds of thousands who’ve returned.

“The statistics are still good and they are getting better.”

Press PLAY below to hear his full insights

RELATED

Repatriation flights from India to resume

Image: iStock

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873