2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Industrial relations reforms the ‘paracetemol’..

Industrial relations reforms the ‘paracetemol’ to job market’s ‘broken leg’

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
casualsemploymentindustrial relations
Article image for Industrial relations reforms the ‘paracetemol’ to job market’s ‘broken leg’

Employment experts are casting doubt on the effectiveness of a suite of industrial relations reforms to be introduced to parliament.

Employsure founder Ed Mallett told Jim Wilson he’s “disappointed” by the proposed legislation, arguing it has no real benefit to either workers or employers.

“It’s a bit like going to a doctor and telling them you have a broken leg, and being given a paracetamol.

“You’re not going to say no to it, but I don’t think it’s actually going the fundamental problems that there are with IR laws.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873