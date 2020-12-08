Industrial relations reforms the ‘paracetemol’ to job market’s ‘broken leg’

Employment experts are casting doubt on the effectiveness of a suite of industrial relations reforms to be introduced to parliament.

Employsure founder Ed Mallett told Jim Wilson he’s “disappointed” by the proposed legislation, arguing it has no real benefit to either workers or employers.

“It’s a bit like going to a doctor and telling them you have a broken leg, and being given a paracetamol.

“You’re not going to say no to it, but I don’t think it’s actually going the fundamental problems that there are with IR laws.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty