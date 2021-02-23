Indian national charged after $3 million worth of cannabis seized in NSW

An Indian national will face court following the seizure of 127 kilograms of cannabis in NSW overnight.

Strike Force Raptor, with assistance from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, conducted an inspection on a truck at Marulan yesterday afternoon.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found eight boxes with a total of 127 kilograms of cannabis in vacuum-sealed bags, with an estimated potential street value of over $3 million.

The driver, a 25-year-old western Sydney man, was charged with multiple charges including supplying prohibited drugs.

Strike Force Raptor Commander Jason Weinstein told Ray Hadley they have contacted the Department of Home Affairs over his visa status.

“If people who are not citizens of our country want to engage in serious criminal activity, then we certainly have linkages into Home Affairs.”

Image: NSW Police