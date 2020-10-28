2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Incredibly lucky escape after man crushed by a truck at a service station

11 mins ago
Jim Wilson

A man has had a lucky escape after he was pinned by a truck at a service station in Sydney’s south-west.

The 55-year-old was working on the vehicle in Yagoona before being crushed.

He’s in a stable condition in hospital, with abdominal and pelvic injuries.

One of the responders on the scene was NSW Ambulance Inspector Andrew Keshwan, who described it as “chaotic” initially.

“The patient was actually wedged between the trailer and the undercarriage of the truck which was compressing him down,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Surprisingly, he was in good spirits.

“It’s very unusual of the patient to be instructing rescuers, we didn’t have a line of sight he was actually telling us which way to move.

“It’s about time to buy a lotto ticket, he’s a lucky man.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Image: Nine News

 

 

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873