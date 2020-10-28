Incredibly lucky escape after man crushed by a truck at a service station

A man has had a lucky escape after he was pinned by a truck at a service station in Sydney’s south-west.

The 55-year-old was working on the vehicle in Yagoona before being crushed.

He’s in a stable condition in hospital, with abdominal and pelvic injuries.

One of the responders on the scene was NSW Ambulance Inspector Andrew Keshwan, who described it as “chaotic” initially.

“The patient was actually wedged between the trailer and the undercarriage of the truck which was compressing him down,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Surprisingly, he was in good spirits.

“It’s very unusual of the patient to be instructing rescuers, we didn’t have a line of sight he was actually telling us which way to move.

“It’s about time to buy a lotto ticket, he’s a lucky man.”

Image: Nine News