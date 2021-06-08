2GB
Inaugural centre to assist Australians with eating disorders

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Eating disordersWandi Nerida
The country’s first residential eating disorder treatment centre is opening on the Sunshine Coast.

The Wandi Nerida centre is the first of seven to open with the aid of the federal government.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health David Coleman told Deborah Knight almost one million Australians battle with an eating disorder.

“This is about helping people … so that they can go to a place and get the treatment they need.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNews
