Immunologist warns striking balance between health and social restrictions won’t be easy

7 hours ago
Alan Jones
coronavirusIan Frazer

A leading immunologist says the challenge for governments now will be working out how to wind back the most severe social restrictions.

Professor Ian Frazer developed the HPV vaccine and tells Alan Jones there are no existing vaccines for any form of coronavirus.

He says that social distancing measures have been effective but need to be carefully reviewed.

“The stress of the social isolation that we’ve put ourselves in deliberately is not trivial.

“We’ve got to find a middle road.

“Now, I think we have to start thinking about unwinding all of that to get people back into work, back into society, back into education, whilst controlling the spread of infection. It’s not going to be easy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

AustraliaHealthNews
