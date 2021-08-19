Immortal Andrew Johns bestows Tommy Turbo with greatest-of-all-time honour

NRL Immortal Andrew ‘Joey’ Johns has showered Manly’s Tom ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic in praise, with the star fullback ruled out of round 23.

Joey told Mark Levy the Sea Eagles are still capable of beating the Canberra Raiders tomorrow, but “it’ll be a lot tighter” without him.

“He is just an absolute freak of a player.

“If he keeps going on this path, and he’s injury-free, we may be looking at the greatest

“It is frightening how good he is.”

Press PLAY below to hear Joey’s round 23 preview

Image: Manly Sea Eagles/Official website