‘Imbecile’: Ray Hadley slams P-plater caught driving over 200km/h

Ray Hadley has torn into a P-plater charged for driving nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit.

The 19-year-old green provisional driver was caught by Campbelltown Highway Patrol travelling at 201km/h on the Hume Highway, in a signposted 110km/h zone, on Saturday night (April 18).

Ray described the incident as “beyond belief”, and the “imbecile” driver as “a complete and utter dope”.

“I didn’t know a Ford Focus could go that quick.”

The teenager’s license was suspended for six months, and he will face court on Tuesday 21 July 2020.

Image: Getty