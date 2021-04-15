2GB
Images highlight remarkable escape for freight train crew

2 hours ago
2GB News
train derailmentWagga Wagga
Article image for Images highlight remarkable escape for freight train crew

The crew of a freight train have been left shaken, but miraculously uninjured, following a derailment in southern NSW.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a locomotive and five carriages left the track at Bomen near Wagga Wagga.

Train services between Sydney and Melbourne have been suspended.

Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander shared remarkable images of the accident on social media.

2GB News
NewsNSW
