Images highlight remarkable escape for freight train crew
The crew of a freight train have been left shaken, but miraculously uninjured, following a derailment in southern NSW.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, a locomotive and five carriages left the track at Bomen near Wagga Wagga.
Train services between Sydney and Melbourne have been suspended.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander shared remarkable images of the accident on social media.
Train derailment #Bomen just north of #WaggaWagga.
No reported injuries. Investigation to be conducted@FRNSW on scene assessing spillages#FRNSW pic.twitter.com/7j3VVxPHU5
— Stewart Alexander (@FRNSW_RS3) April 14, 2021