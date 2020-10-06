‘I’m trying to remain calm’: Ray Hadley’s worst nightmare realised!

Ray Hadley found himself in his own living nightmare yesterday, stuck on the Galston Gorge behind an oversized truck.

A 10.8-metre truck ignored the 7.5m limit and shut the road for about an hour and a half.

For more than 15 years Ray has campaigned for a solution to one of Sydney’s worst traffic problems, that was showcased again last night.

Ray took on the role of a traffic warden, directing away oncoming traffic.

Now, he’s demanding answers.

“We’ve got to stop the imbeciles behind the wheel of trucks like the one from Gold Tiger Logistics who just created havoc on our roads!

“One day I want a driver not to say ‘oh yes I ignored the 13 signs because I followed my GPS.'”

