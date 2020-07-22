2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I’m terribly sorry’: Victorian MP apologises to NSW for COVID-19 spread

39 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Tim Smith

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has apologised to the people of NSW as it battles with a COVID-19 outbreak.

NSW Health has confirmed every active case in the state has a strain of the virus only seen in Victoria.

“That is absolutely disgraceful,” Mr Smith told Ben Fordham.

“The people of NSW must be absolutely filthy with Daniel Andrews.

“NSW, virtually two weeks ago, were COVID free and now they’ve got COVID cases because a few Victorians got over the border, spread the virus and now NSW, unless they get a hold of this thing, could well be heading down the track of Victoria.

“All I can say to your listeners is, I’m terribly sorry that our government has impelled your state in the way that it has.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873