‘I’m still pretty angry’: Senator demands answers after her comments labelled ‘offensive’

A Liberal Senator is demanding clarification on free speech after experiencing backlash about a “controversial” opinion she expressed.

Tasmanian Liberal Senator Claire Chandler was referred to the Anti-Discrimination Commission after she wrote: “You don’t have to be a bigot to recognise the differences between the male and female sexes and understand why women’s sports, single-sex change rooms and toilets are important.”

The complaint has been withdrawn but Ms Chandler told Ben Fordham she wants an explanation.

“I’m still pretty angry at the abuse of process that occurred here.

“Tasmanians are still in legal limbo about what statements they can make about sex-based rights.

“We’re still in a situation where there is this chilling effect on free speech in Tasmania, we don’t know what we can and can’t say without fear of legal retribution.”

