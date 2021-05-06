‘I’m pleased’: Gladys Berejiklian hints at zero new cases

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told Ben Fordham she’s “pleased” with the case numbers as they stand, but wouldn’t confirm zero ahead of the 11am announcement.

“I’m grateful that thousands of people are literally coming forward to get tested,” she said.

“It puts us at a bit of assurance that we’re not missing anybody who has symptoms … but we also know, unfortunately, that some people might not have symptoms.”

Addressing aged care arrangements for Mother’s Day, the Premier said health authorities are “amenable” to residents being allowed home visits where possible, if two visitors at the facility won’t suffice.

“Make sure you speak to the aged care home, make sure you’re not exposing any vulnerable people to unfortunate circumstances.

“We obviously don’t want to see those most vulnerable succumb unnecessarily.”

