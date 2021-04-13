‘I’m not gonna let go’: Pauline Hanson’s fierce demand of Scott Morrison

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is calling on the Prime Minister to apologise for his treatment of former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate.

A fierce supporter of Ms Holgate, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson told Chris Smith she was hard done by and should be reinstated as CEO.

“I’m not gonna let go of it.

“I’m demanding an apology from the Prime Minister for her.”

But she concedes she won’t “hold her breath”.

