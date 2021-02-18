‘I’m not going to apologise’: NSW MP denies pork-barrelling of train station upgrades

NSW’s Transport Access Program is the latest share of government funding to end up under a cloud of pork-barrelling allegations.

The Daily Telegraph revealed while Hawkesbury River train station’s lift installation is already complete, Doonside has been passed over until 2023 despite being used by more than eight times at many commuters.

Energy and Environment Minister and Hornsby MP Matt Kean denied the pork-barrelling accusation, explaining the funding allocation is roughly equitable with each party’s representation in the NSW parliament.

“I’m not going to apologise for delivering for my community Jim.

“That’s the difference between our government and the Labor Party – we deliver on our promises.”

Shadow transport minister Chris Minns conveyed his doubts.

“Matt might be the world’s best local member of parliament, or there’s something not quite on the level here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty