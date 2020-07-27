‘I’m not afraid to use him’: Peter V’landys eyes off Phil Gould

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has revealed Phil Gould would work on “special projects” within the NRL.

Addressing reports that the NRL legend was in talks for a role within the league, Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham he wasn’t afraid to use him.

“Phil is one of the best football brains going around,” he said.

“He has probably upset a few people over the years, as we all do.

“You can’t argue his knowledge of the game.

“If he can bring outcomes to the game to make it a better game, to make it more entertaining, to be able to increase participation, we should use him.

“I’m not afraid to use him. He will be put on special projects.”

The commission will also look at relaxing the age restriction rule in a bid to keep hold of teen sensation Jospeh Suaalli.

Current rules prevent the South Sydney player playing until he’s 18.

Mr V’landy’s said decisions should be on a case by case basis.

“We are going to look at all of our rules that are prescriptive to give us flexibility to be agile,” he said.

“All we are going to do is amend the rule that you can have an exemption in particular circumstances.

“There’s no guarantee it will be approved, it just means the commission can consider it.”

