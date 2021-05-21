2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I’m listing new species all the time’: Government launches plan to protect biodiversity

42 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Environment MinisterSussan Ley
Article image for ‘I’m listing new species all the time’: Government launches plan to protect biodiversity

The federal government has today launched a ten-year strategy to protect and boost populations of threatened species.

$57 million has been set aside for the Threatened Species Strategy 2021-2031, which will aim to protect Australia’s biodiversity as animal populations continue to recover from the devastating 2020 bushfires.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Deborah Knight the strategy is the most comprehensive yet.

“This has two action plans attached to it: it responds to that call to action following the Black Summer fires, and our recognition of the cumulative effect of drought, climate change, disasters and what we need to do in response to protect our precious biodiversity.”

Ms Ley said there are several hundred species under threat, with her “listing new species all the time”.

Click PLAY below to hear Minister Ley outline the strategy in full

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873