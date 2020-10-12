‘I’m flabbergasted’: SFF leader calls for Premier to resign

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party leader Robert Borsak is calling for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to resign following explosive ICAC revelations.

The Premier has admitted she was in a personal relationship with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire, who is under investigation for corruption.

Mr Borsak told Deborah Knight the Premier should resign if the evidence given to ICAC “keeps going the way it is”.

“I’m flabbergasted by what I’ve heard this morning.

“How can the people of NSW retain any trust or any faith in a Premier who is continuing to talk to and deal with a person, who has not only resigned under a corruption cloud, but is under investigation by ICAC?”

Image: Nine News