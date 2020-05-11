‘I’m fed up!’: Telco in the firing line over shocking mobile phone service

A federal MP says he’s had enough of the poor mobile service in his part of Sydney.

Within four years, Member for Berowra Julian Leeser heard 400 specific problems raised by constituents, including fire station phones failing during the summer bushfires.

He told Alan Jones he’s written to the Telstra CEO to fix the issue.

“Im just fed up to the back teeth. Telstra’s performance is not good enough.

“They have one job and that is to deliver mobile communications.

“Telstra knows the service is bad and they don’t do anything about it.

“I am just sick of dealing with a big faceless corporation that has forgotten a key part of metropolitan Sydney.”

Image: Getty