2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘I’m devastated’: Pauline Hanson’..

‘I’m devastated’: Pauline Hanson’s emotional farewell to Alan Jones

1 hour ago
Alan Jones
Pauline Hanson

Pauline Hanson has given Alan Jones an emotional farewell as the radio great prepares to step away from the mic.

“I’m devastated to hear that this is your last week,” Pauline said.

“My release in prison in 2003 was because of you fighting for my justice.

“You’re going to be a great loss.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you for giving me the time.”

“We’ve been through a few battles together,” Alan Jones said, “but we finished up on the other side.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Patrick Riviere

Alan Jones
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873