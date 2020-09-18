‘I’m buying the popcorn’: Labor MP fence-sits on his party’s future

The NSW Labor Party’s right wing is reportedly in meltdown as they debate their next Senate ticket.

The Australian reports the two largest unions are split on whether to support Kristina Keneally or Deborah O’Neill.

Despite accusations of fence-sitting from Mark Levy and Energy Minister Angus Taylor, Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon refused to say who he’ll back.

“We have an abundance of talent: both Deb O’Neill and Kristina Keneally are outstanding senators, and I hope, some way, both of them will be accommodated.

“Nice try, Angus. You’re not going to draw me into this one publicly.”

Mr Taylor was more than happy to be entertained by the Opposition’s in-fighting.

“I’m buying the popcorn and sitting back and watching this: it’s going to be a great show.”

Image: Getty Images/Mick Tsikas