‘I’m all for it’: Lifting of crowd restrictions welcomed by NRL community
Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen has stamped his seal of approval on the NSW government’s decision to increase crowd sizes.
A maximum of 40,000 spectators will be allowed at ANZ Stadium and 15,000 at Bankwest Stadium, seated in a “checkerboard” pattern, as of October 1.
“As long as it’s safe, and as long as that’s what the health department is saying, then I’m all for it,” Gal told Mark Levy.
The next best thing, he said, will be to lift Queensland’s border closure in time for the State of Origin.
