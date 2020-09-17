2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I’m all for it’: Lifting of crowd restrictions welcomed by NRL community

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
ANZ StadiumNRL FinalsPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen has stamped his seal of approval on the NSW government’s decision to increase crowd sizes.

A maximum of 40,000 spectators will be allowed at ANZ Stadium and 15,000 at Bankwest Stadium, seated in a “checkerboard” pattern, as of October 1.

“As long as it’s safe, and as long as that’s what the health department is saying, then I’m all for it,” Gal told Mark Levy.

The next best thing, he said, will be to lift Queensland’s border closure in time for the State of Origin.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

RELATED

NSW doubles crowd limit at sporting events, masks encouraged

Mark Levy
NewsNSWRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873