2GB
‘I’m all fired up about it!’: Why Joe Hildebrand says the ban on cruises is ‘insane’

2 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Joe Hildebrand has joined calls to restart the domestic cruise industry, calling the ban “insanity”.

The ban on cruises has been extended until March 2021.

“We’ve got people going across the border in cars, planes, but for some reason, they can’t cross the border in boats,” Joe remarked.

“This ‘lockdown for the sake of lockdown’ mentality is insane!

“One more interesting thing about cruise passengers the PM might be interested in: they float and they vote!”

Click PLAY below to hear Joe’s comments in full

Cruise Lines International Association Managing Director Joel Katz told Joe Hildebrand they have put proposals to the government.

“We believe that Australia’s success in getting the virus under control really creates the opportunity for some domestic cruising.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ports Australia CEO Mike Gallacher told Joe Hildebrand South Pacific nations that are covid free should be safe to travel to.

“We’ve actually got to get a wiggle on!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
AustraliaNewsTravel
