2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Illicit drug becoming commonplace medical..

Illicit drug becoming commonplace medical prescription

9 hours ago
Luke Grant
Medical cannabis
Article image for Illicit drug becoming commonplace medical prescription

Medicinal cannabis may become a commonplace drug for treating a variety of ailments in Australia as more than 70,000 prescriptions have been handed out through the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s Special Access Scheme. 

Chair for Medicinal Cannabis Industry of Australia Peter Crock said there have been over 120 conditions treated by medicinal cannabis under the Special Access Scheme.

“We’re seeing products start to come through that will look more like a pharmaceutical product that doctors are used to prescribing.”

Mr Crock said research into medical benefits of cannabis has been hampered by a prohibition of the drug by governments.

“It hasn’t been something we could move on easily before this time.”

Press PLAY below to hear more


Image: Getty Images

Luke Grant
AustraliaHealthLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873