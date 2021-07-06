‘I’ll get criticised for this’: Police Minister’s firm advice to businesses

The NSW Police Minister is encouraging business owners to deny patrons refusing to show a medical mask exemption.

David Elliott told Ben Fordham it is unacceptable for people to refuse to show medical exemptions when asked.

“I think that is just a crock.

“If they don’t have a mask, don’t allow them to come in – that’s what I would do. Whether or not that’s legal … I’ll probably get criticised for that.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview