‘I’ll get criticised for this’: Police Minister’s firm advice to businesses
The NSW Police Minister is encouraging business owners to deny patrons refusing to show a medical mask exemption.
David Elliott told Ben Fordham it is unacceptable for people to refuse to show medical exemptions when asked.
“I think that is just a crock.
“If they don’t have a mask, don’t allow them to come in – that’s what I would do. Whether or not that’s legal … I’ll probably get criticised for that.”
