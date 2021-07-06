2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I’ll get criticised for this’: Police Minister’s firm advice to businesses

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
David Elliott
Article image for ‘I’ll get criticised for this’: Police Minister’s firm advice to businesses

The NSW Police Minister is encouraging business owners to deny patrons refusing to show a medical mask exemption.

David Elliott told Ben Fordham it is unacceptable for people to refuse to show medical exemptions when asked.

“I think that is just a crock.

“If they don’t have a mask, don’t allow them to come in – that’s what I would do. Whether or not that’s legal … I’ll probably get criticised for that.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873