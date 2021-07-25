‘Idiotic’ Sydney protest could lock down all of NSW

A medical expert is warning we are yet to see the effects of the protests at the weekend, with the possibility of the virus seeding outside of Sydney.

Police arrested 63 people so far as thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through Sydney’s CBD in defiance of stay-at-home orders.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham the protests could have been a super-spreading event.

“This was an idiotic thing to do.

“There were people … from outside of Greater Sydney at those protests.

“We might even risk outbreaks outside of Greater Sydney that really lead to the whole state locking down.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty