‘I’d be a better leader’: Steve Smith eager to captain Australia again

Steve Smith has expressed his desire to return as Australian Test captain three years after the ball-tampering scandal.

Smith was banned from playing international cricket for 12 months and made ineligible from holding a leadership position with the national team for two years.

He told Ben Fordham he will “continue to support whoever’s in the job” regardless of whether he’s considered or not.

“I think I’ve learnt a lot over the last few years.

“If given the opportunity again, I feel like I’d be a better leader than I was a few years ago for sure.”

