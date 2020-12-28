2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ice epidemic turns paramedics and..

Ice epidemic turns paramedics and nurses into ‘punching bags’

9 hours ago
John Stanley
DRUGSGerard HayesHealth Services UnionParamedics
Article image for Ice epidemic turns paramedics and nurses into ‘punching bags’

Health professionals are calling for greater protection from violent patients attacking them in search of drugs.

Health Service Union Secretary Gerard Hayes told John Stanley attacks on health workers are often fuelled by alcohol abuse and use of the drug ice.

“NSW is looking at more power for security officers in hospitals … [and] paramedics are now having self-activated body cams … but there’s no silver bullet in all of this.

“There needs to be a nationwide summit to be able to look after paramedics, nurses, doctors … to ensure … they can come home safely as opposed to being punching bags.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

John Stanley
AustraliaCrimeHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873