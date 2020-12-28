Ice epidemic turns paramedics and nurses into ‘punching bags’

Health professionals are calling for greater protection from violent patients attacking them in search of drugs.

Health Service Union Secretary Gerard Hayes told John Stanley attacks on health workers are often fuelled by alcohol abuse and use of the drug ice.

“NSW is looking at more power for security officers in hospitals … [and] paramedics are now having self-activated body cams … but there’s no silver bullet in all of this.

“There needs to be a nationwide summit to be able to look after paramedics, nurses, doctors … to ensure … they can come home safely as opposed to being punching bags.”

