Ian Chappell offers solution to Ashes squad selection predicament

Australia’s loss to New Zealand in the first T20 International has not inspired Aussie cricket fans with confidence, but all is not yet lost.

Former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell told James Bracey and Todd Woodbridge the New Zealand side have proven themselves “a dark horse” in T20 cricket, but pointed out Australia hasn’t sent their A-team.

“You take Smith, Warner and Cummins … out of any Australian side and it’s a big hole.

“Yes it’s disappointing to lose that game, but you’ve got to keep it in context.”

The loss of the South Africa tour has presented Test squad selectors with a dilemma, but Mr Chappell suggested one possible solution to help players prove their merit.

“I think Cricket Australia have got to program some Sheffield Shield matches in the lead-up to the Ashes series.

“Then I think they’ll be right.”

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images