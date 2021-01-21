Ian Chappell lets loose on Australia’s ‘stupid’ bowling strategy

Former Test captain and cricket legend Ian Chappell has weighed in on Australia’s Test series defeat, reviewing what the team got right and wrong.

Mr Chappell told Mark Levy Australia’s bowling strategy “didn’t make any sense at all”, with constant bounces from both ends.

“They say too many cooks spoil the broth.

“For starters, that’s hard work for the bowlers – they’re going to wear themselves out pretty quickly.

“I don’t know how Pat Cummins was still going in the last hour.”

Despite mounting pressure on Tim Paine, Mr Chappell backed him to retain the captaincy.

“It’s always easy to drop people or sack people, but can you replace them with someone better?”

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images