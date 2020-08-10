‘I wasn’t really alarmed’: Billy Slater reveals scale of trolling of NRL stars

Rugby league legend Billy Slater has shared his own experience with internet trolls following the revelations of Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Billy told Mark Levy many players and coaches deal with threats and anger directed at them online, and have learnt to ignore the trolls as a result of having a public profile.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t really alarmed.

“I’ve had similar comments, people directly contacting me through social media.

“You’ve got to take it with a grain of salt.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Billy also came down hard on players, coaches and officials who breach the NRL’s strict biosecurity protocols.

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr, Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett and Dragons backrower Paul Vaughan are among those recently caught stepping outside the ‘bubble’.

“This could undo the NRL,” Billy Slater told Mark Levy.

“The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it perfectly … the game is in their hands.”

Billy called on the NRL to enact tough penalties on those caught breaking the rules, but also sympathised with the players and officials.

“This is uncharted waters that we’re in, and people slip up.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: Getty