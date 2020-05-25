‘I was screaming so loud’: Relief as beauty salons given green light

Beauty salons are primed and ready to reopen after being granted the green light for June 1.

Leah’s Waxworks has multiple stores in NSW and Queensland which have been affected by the shutdown.

Owner Leah Ingram told Deborah Knight it’s been a tough time but she’s looking forward to reopening.

“I was screaming so loud… I was so happy!

“I don’t think I’ve gone through anything like it, having so many stores… it’s just killed me.”

Clients will be encouraged to stay home if they’re feeling unwell and will be required to provide contact details.

