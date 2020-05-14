2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘I was just screaming’: Earthquake..

‘I was just screaming’: Earthquake hits South Australia

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
earthquakeSouth Australia

South Australia has been hit with a 4.2 magnitude earthquake, near Burra in the state’s Mid North.

Clare Valley resident Catherine told Ben Fordham when the earthquake hit she thought someone had hit her house with their car.

“All of a sudden there was this big loud rumbling noise and I started freaking out.

“Next minute the windows started shaking and it was just really scary.

“I was just screaming.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Google Maps

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.