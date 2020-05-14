‘I was just screaming’: Earthquake hits South Australia
South Australia has been hit with a 4.2 magnitude earthquake, near Burra in the state’s Mid North.
Clare Valley resident Catherine told Ben Fordham when the earthquake hit she thought someone had hit her house with their car.
“All of a sudden there was this big loud rumbling noise and I started freaking out.
“Next minute the windows started shaking and it was just really scary.
“I was just screaming.”
Image: Google Maps